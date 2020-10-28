|
Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surge
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) � German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a partial lockdown as the number of newly recorded infections in the country hit another record high Wednesday. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control agency, said...
Germany imposes partial lockdown to control COVID's spreadGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to stay home in November so families and friends can meet again during the Christmas season.
CBS News
Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:36Published
Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hopes Merkel can ‘unlock’ deal, as No 10 denies ...Boris Johnson’s government hopes German chancellor Angela Merkel can “unlock” French president Emmanuel Macron on fishing rights – as reports suggest..
WorldNews
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:17Published
New lockdowns announced in Germany and France as COVID-19 cases surge in EuropeThe coronavirus surge in Europe has wiped out months of progress, prompting France and Germany to reimpose lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer has more on the measures..
CBS News
Covid-19 coronavirus: France, Germany, look to more limits to curb rebounding virusThe French Government announced a nationwide lockdown today and German officials agreed to impose a four-week partial restriction period as European governments..
New Zealand Herald
German public health institute targeted by arson attack as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:20Published
Merkel's party postpones December 4 congress to choose new leaderBERLIN: The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has decided to postpone the party congress planned for Dec. 4 to..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Berlin breaks up 600-strong party over CovidPolice said the venue was too small for distancing, as the virus takes a toll on German festivities.
BBC News
Fire damages German infectious disease instituteBottles and incendiary devices were thrown at the facade of a building belonging to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. The government agency has been at the..
WorldNews
