Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surge

WorldNews Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surgeBERLIN (AP) � German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a partial lockdown as the number of newly recorded infections in the country hit another record high Wednesday. The Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease control agency, said...
Angela Merkel Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany

Germany imposes partial lockdown to control COVID's spread

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged people to stay home in November so families and friends can meet again during the Christmas season.
CBS News
Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown [Video]

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown

Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theaters to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany [Video]

Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide 'lockdown light' in Germany

The German Chancellor will push for the strict new measures in a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reportedView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hopes Merkel can ‘unlock’ deal, as No 10 denies ...

 Boris Johnson’s government hopes German chancellor Angela Merkel can “unlock” French president Emmanuel Macron on fishing rights – as reports suggest..
WorldNews

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge [Video]

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

New lockdowns announced in Germany and France as COVID-19 cases surge in Europe

 The coronavirus surge in Europe has wiped out months of progress, prompting France and Germany to reimpose lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer has more on the measures..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: France, Germany, look to more limits to curb rebounding virus

 The French Government announced a nationwide lockdown today and German officials agreed to impose a four-week partial restriction period as European governments..
New Zealand Herald

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

German public health institute targeted by arson attack as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

German public health institute targeted by arson attack as tensions rise over COVID-19 restrictions

A building of the agency for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, was attacked with Molotov cocktails this weekend.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)

Merkel's party postpones December 4 congress to choose new leader

 BERLIN: The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has decided to postpone the party congress planned for Dec. 4 to..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Berlin breaks up 600-strong party over Covid

 Police said the venue was too small for distancing, as the virus takes a toll on German festivities.
BBC News

Fire damages German infectious disease institute

 Bottles and incendiary devices were thrown at the facade of a building belonging to the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. The government agency has been at the..
WorldNews

Robert Koch Institute German government agency responsible for disease control and prevention

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder [Video]

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Related news from verified sources

Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surge

Merkel seeks limited lockdown as German virus cases surge BERLIN (AP) � German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for a partial lockdown as the number of newly recorded infections in the country hit another record...
WorldNews

German police investigate arson attack on infectious disease institute leading country's coronavirus response

 Authorities in Berlin are investigating what appeared to be an arson attack early Sunday on Germany’s infectious disease institute leading the country’s...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •euronews

