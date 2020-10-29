Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What voter suppression looks like in the U.S. election

CBC.ca Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hours-long lines, polling place closures, and voter roll purges are just a few of the ways that this upcoming U.S election is challenging voting rights in the country. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is also an unprecedented demand for mail-in ballots, adding many logistical challenges and complications to vote counting. Many voters are also concerned about the effectiveness of the post office. Today on Front Burner, we explain voter suppression in this U.S election with CBC Washington correspondent Alex Panetta and CBC New York correspondent Steven D’Souza, and who is disproportionately affected by it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Election leaders weigh in on voter intimidation

Election leaders weigh in on voter intimidation 02:34

 Election leaders weigh in on voter intimidation

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

1983 Mayoral Election: CBS 2's Coverage Of Voter Turnout [Video]

1983 Mayoral Election: CBS 2's Coverage Of Voter Turnout

CBS 2's coverage of the mayoral election on April 12, 1983, in which Democrat Harold Washington defeated Republican Bernard Epton. Don Craig, Walter Jacobson, and Harry Porterfield are on the anchor..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:55Published
Madison County candidate alleges voter suppression [Video]

Madison County candidate alleges voter suppression

Madison County candidate alleges voter suppression

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:05Published
Father, son duo fight voter suppression against Black people [Video]

Father, son duo fight voter suppression against Black people

A father-son duo is fighting to protect the vote of Black people, who for decades have been, and continue to be, the victims of voter suppression.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Why does America have so much voter suppression? — How Did We Get Here?

 Voter suppression has been a constant topic in the 2020 election, but its roots go back to the very foundation of the United States. So, how did we get here?...
Mashable

Clyburn says 'voter suppression' is only way Biden can lose, claims to have had 'complaints all day'

 House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., told Fox News Sunday he would "pray" for Black Trump voters and flatly stated that the only way Democrat Joe Biden...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News

The Election May Hinge on Pennsylvania. Can the Polls Get the State Right?

 Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account for possibilities like voter suppression.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this