The election might hinge on Pennsylvania. Can the polls get the state right?

NYTimes.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account for possibilities like voter suppression.
News video: Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies 02:08

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor [Video]

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

Philadelphia officials vow to count every vote

 Philadelphia officials are hard at work post-election after an "avalanche" of mail-in ballots still need sorting and counting Wednesday. Pennsylvania's 20..
Pennsylvania officials say state approaching 50% of mail ballots counted

 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up...
Pennsylvania could decide whether Trump or Biden win: Five takeaways

 We won't know the true results in many of Pennsylvania's 67 counties until all the mail-in ballots have been counted
Watch Live: Officials in Pennsylvania to give election updates

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.
Biden breaks record for most votes cast for presidential candidate

 Joe Biden has now received 69,538,755 votes — the most of any candidate.
US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ ELECTION LATEST* On a knife-edge: Five states that may determine election * Trump's speech - claims victory, labels election a fraud, says he's off to..
Biden campaign sees a 'clear path to victory'

 Presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior advisor Bob Bauer held a Virtual "Biden for President" briefing Wednesday to..
Uncertain outcome of Trump vs. Biden presidential election puts 401(k) savers on edge

 Investors warned to prepare for volatile days for their 401(k) plans as the presidential election battle continues.
Gov. Wolf, State Sec. Boockvar Say Ballot Counting Could Take Days [Video]

Gov. Wolf, State Sec. Boockvar Say Ballot Counting Could Take Days

Gov. Tom Wolf and the secretary of state say Pennsylvania is close to having 50% of mail-in ballots counted.

Kern County officials report smooth elections day [Video]

Kern County officials report smooth elections day

Thousands of Kern County residents made it to the polls Tuesday trying to get their chance to vote before the doors closed at eight p.m. According to the Secretary of State's office, there were only..

Justin Timberlake crashes Biden volunteers' Zoom call [Video]

Justin Timberlake crashes Biden volunteers' Zoom call

Justin Timberlake recently surprised a group of Joe Biden campaign volunteers by crashing their Zoom call.

US election 2020: Joe Biden 89, Donald Trump 72; quick wins on both sides, no upsets yet

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential election results night with predictable victories and are locked...
'We feel good about where we are': Joe Biden addresses crowd in home state Delaware

 As polls were closing across the US after American voted in the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden addressed a crowd in his home state of...
Joe Biden Tells Supporters To Have Patience As Votes Are Counted: 'We're Feeling Good'

 Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, wave to supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday morning (November 4). The 77-year-old...
