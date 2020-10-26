The election might hinge on Pennsylvania. Can the polls get the state right?
Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account for possibilities like voter suppression.
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Philadelphia officials vow to count every votePhiladelphia officials are hard at work post-election after an "avalanche" of mail-in ballots still need sorting and counting Wednesday. Pennsylvania's 20..
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania officials say state approaching 50% of mail ballots countedPennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up...
CBS News
Pennsylvania could decide whether Trump or Biden win: Five takeawaysWe won't know the true results in many of Pennsylvania's 67 counties until all the mail-in ballots have been counted
USATODAY.com
Watch Live: Officials in Pennsylvania to give election updatesBoth President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden breaks record for most votes cast for presidential candidateJoe Biden has now received 69,538,755 votes — the most of any candidate.
CBS News
US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President ELECTION LATEST* On a knife-edge: Five states that may determine election * Trump's speech - claims victory, labels election a fraud, says he's off to..
New Zealand Herald
Biden campaign sees a 'clear path to victory'Presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior advisor Bob Bauer held a Virtual "Biden for President" briefing Wednesday to..
USATODAY.com
Uncertain outcome of Trump vs. Biden presidential election puts 401(k) savers on edgeInvestors warned to prepare for volatile days for their 401(k) plans as the presidential election battle continues.
USATODAY.com
The view in Michigan: Amid ballot-counting, Biden’s team is buoyed by high Detroit turnout.
NYTimes.com
