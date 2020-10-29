Coronavirus surrender in chief Donald Trump has lost the right to be reelected
Our View: Trump administration is 'not going to control the pandemic,' sentencing America to a hellish winter of more deaths and economic suffering.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Post-election protests flare in US
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, ArizonaDozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald
Election results bring out protests across U.S.Demonstrations were across the United States, following the still-undecided presidential election. Supporters of President Trump claimed Democrats are trying to..
USATODAY.com
No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede. There's no law that requires it, either.If Joe Biden wins, will Donald Trump concede? A concession speech isn't in U.S. law or the Constitution — it's a time-honored voluntary gesture.
USATODAY.com
Protests Over Vote Count Sweep Through Minneapolis, Portland and Other CitiesProtesters marched in Minneapolis, New York and elsewhere against President Trump, while some of his supporters gathered near a Phoenix building where crucial..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this