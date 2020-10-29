Global  
 

Coronavirus surrender in chief Donald Trump has lost the right to be reelected

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Our View: Trump administration is 'not going to control the pandemic,' sentencing America to a hellish winter of more deaths and economic suffering.
News video: As Trump's Chief Of Staff Puts His Foot In It Again, WH Staffers' Patience Grows Thin

 President Donald Trump's fourth Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, is not winning any popularity contests among the president's aides. In a jaw-dropping exchange Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper, Meadows said bluntly, 'We are not going to control the pandemic.' A Trump campaign adviser said there is...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Post-election protests flare in US [Video]

Protests have broken out on both sides of the US election, with Republicansdemanding vote-counting be stopped, and Democrats called for every last ballotto be tallied. The protests come after President Donald Trump's claims ofmajor problems with the voting and the counting.

US election: Angry Trump backers converge on vote centres in Michigan, Arizona

 Dozens of angry supporters of President Donald Trump converged on vote-counting centres in Detroit and Phoenix as the returns went against him in the two key..
New Zealand Herald

Election results bring out protests across U.S.

 Demonstrations were across the United States, following the still-undecided presidential election. Supporters of President Trump claimed Democrats are trying to..
USATODAY.com

No presidential candidate in modern history has refused to concede. There's no law that requires it, either.

 If Joe Biden wins, will Donald Trump concede? A concession speech isn't in U.S. law or the Constitution — it's a time-honored voluntary gesture.
USATODAY.com

Protests Over Vote Count Sweep Through Minneapolis, Portland and Other Cities

 Protesters marched in Minneapolis, New York and elsewhere against President Trump, while some of his supporters gathered near a Phoenix building where crucial..
NYTimes.com

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters [Video]

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different..

Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise [Video]

Article II of the US Constitution specifically gives the states the right to administer their own presidential elections. Specifically, it says 'Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the..

Trump accuses Biden of stealing votes, 'will go to Supreme Court' | Oneindia News [Video]

Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide case, reopened in May this year, Union Minister's back Republic Editor in Chief; Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of stealing votes, in unsubstantiated claims;..

