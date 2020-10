You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus



The threat of sanctions is looming over Turkey, as calls grow within the EU for the country to face measures for its increasingly aggressive actions in the East Mediterranean and Northern Cyprus. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:42 Published 2 weeks ago US urges Turkey to back diplomacy amid mounting tensions with Greece in Mediterranean



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has urged Turkey to engage in dialogue and take no more actions to increase tensions with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:50 Published on September 13, 2020 Med7 Summit: Leaders working to avert crisis between Turkey and Greece



Med7 Summit: Leaders working to avert crisis in Eastern Med Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:59 Published on September 10, 2020

Tweets about this