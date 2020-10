7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Turkey, Greece Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

A strong earthquake of magnitude of up to 7.0 struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Turkey and Greece.



People flooded to the streets in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir after the earthquake, witnesses said.



