Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands

Friday, 30 October 2020
Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islandsFourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves that slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran on to streets in panic in the Turkish city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the earthquake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0. Neighbourhoods were deluged with surging seawater that swept debris inland and left fish stranded as it receded. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (Afad) said 12 people died, one due to drowning, while urbanisation minister Murat Kurum said 522 people were injured. On the Greek island of Samos two...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO
Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece

Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece 00:53

 A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake

There was flooding on the Greek island of Samos after a massive earthquake hit off the island's coast impacting Greece and Turkey.View on euronews

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece

Powerful quake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and north of Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

Turkish rescue workers search for quake survivors; death toll rises to 27

 By Murad Sezer IZMIR (Reuters) - Turkish rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday, as the death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit..
Turkey-Greece quake: Search for survivors under rubble

 Rescue workers hunt through collapsed buildings in the city of Izmir after Friday's deadly quake.
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Turkish rescuers race to find quake survivors

Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Deadly earthquake strikes off the coast of Turkey

 A powerful earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea near Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds. Holly Williams has more.
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operations are underway in the city.

Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami

 A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
