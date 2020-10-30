|
Strong earthquake kills 14 people in Turkey and Greek islands
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Fourteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves that slammed into coastal areas and islands. People ran on to streets in panic in the Turkish city of Izmir, witnesses said, after the earthquake struck with a magnitude of up to 7.0. Neighbourhoods were deluged with surging seawater that swept debris inland and left fish stranded as it receded. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (Afad) said 12 people died, one due to drowning, while urbanisation minister Murat Kurum said 522 people were injured. On the Greek island of Samos two...
