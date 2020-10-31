Rescuers search for survivors as Aegean earthquake death toll rises
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Rescue teams are scouring the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and the north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 28 people.
