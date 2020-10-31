Global  
 

Rescuers search for survivors as Aegean earthquake death toll rises

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 31 October 2020
Rescue teams are scouring the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and the north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 28 people.
 Three women were pulled from the rubble of an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Saturday, a day after it hit the Aegean sea. Lucy Fielder reports.

Rescuers search for survivors as Aegean earthquake death toll rises to 26

 Rescue teams are searching through the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey’s Aegean coast and...
Belfast Telegraph

Turkey earthquake toll rises to 17, search, rescue operations underway

 A search and rescue operation is underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit the Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsWashington Post

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

 Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake t
Hindu


