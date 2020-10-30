7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greece Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

An earthquake killed at least a dozen people and injured hundreds of others in western Turkey . The 7.0 magnitude quake was centered in the Aegean Sea and was felt as far as Athens. CBSN spoke with CBS News poducer Pinar Sevinclider from Istanbul about the emergency response. 👓 View full article

