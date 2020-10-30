Global  
 

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
An earthquake killed at least a dozen people and injured hundreds of others in western Turkey. The 7.0 magnitude quake was centered in the Aegean Sea and was felt as far as Athens. CBSN spoke with CBS News poducer Pinar Sevinclider from Istanbul about the emergency response.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey 01:17

 A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunami

 A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
New Zealand Herald

Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

 A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and..
USATODAY.com

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits coastal Turkey, Greece, USGS reports

 At least six buildings in Izmir, Turkey have been destroyed. Death toll is not yet known.
USATODAY.com

Turkey earthquake triggers mini-tsunami [Video]

Turkey earthquake triggers mini-tsunami

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published

Six dead and 200 injured in Turkey after powerful earthquake hits in the Aegean Sea [Video]

Six dead and 200 injured in Turkey after powerful earthquake hits in the Aegean Sea

Turkish officials said Friday's earthquake was centred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16,5 kilometres (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:12Published

Strong earthquake rattles Greece and Turkey

 A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials say.
BBC News

Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee [Video]

Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee

An Istanbul court on Tuesday sentenced a local U.S. consulate employee to jail for aiding the network Ankara accuses of attempting a 2016 coup, in a verdict that could further strain ties between Turkey and the United States. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey [Video]

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:30Published
Video shows moment building collapsed in quake [Video]

Video shows moment building collapsed in quake

The building collapsed during an earthquake in Izmir, Turkey.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:22Published
Motorists in Izmir flee from scene after quake strikes Turkey [Video]

Motorists in Izmir flee from scene after quake strikes Turkey

Dust fills the air and motorists drive away from the scene in Izmir after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Turkey on Friday (October 30).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:10Published

