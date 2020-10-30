|
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greece
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
An earthquake killed at least a dozen people and injured hundreds of others in western Turkey. The 7.0 magnitude quake was centered in the Aegean Sea and was felt as far as Athens. CBSN spoke with CBS News poducer Pinar Sevinclider from Istanbul about the emergency response.
Turkey earthquake: 14 dead, hundreds injured amid collapsed buildings, tsunamiA strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 14 people and injuring hundreds..
Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in TurkeyA strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing several buildings in Turkey's western Izmir province and..
Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits coastal Turkey, Greece, USGS reportsAt least six buildings in Izmir, Turkey have been destroyed. Death toll is not yet known.
Turkey earthquake triggers mini-tsunami
Six dead and 200 injured in Turkey after powerful earthquake hits in the Aegean Sea
Strong earthquake rattles Greece and TurkeyA powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials say.
Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee
How Syria's disinformation wars destroyed the co-founder of the White HelmetsJust before sunrise in Istanbul on 11 November 2019, a determined thumping on her iron front door stirred Emma Winberg from a brief sleep. Blurry-eyed, she..
Erdogan confirms Russian S-400 tests despite US objectionsISTANBUL — Turkey's president on Friday confirmed the country tested its Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, despite objections from the United States...
U.S. suspends citizen, visa services in Turkey over reports of potential attacks"The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul,..
