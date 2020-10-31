DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians best XI - DC vs MI LIVE at 3:30 PM

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Wanted to come back stronger after last defeat, says Pollard



Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in the 48th match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 28. Maintaining the team at the top in the points table,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 days ago

IPL 2020: Need to change things quickly, says DC Head Coach after 3rd straight defeat



Delhi Capitals lost third straight match in IPL 2020 on October 27 after SunRisers Hyderabad defeated it by 88 runs in the 47th match of the current season. Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago