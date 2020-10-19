Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami wanted to bowl six yorkers in Super Over, reveals KL Rahul

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul has stated that he decided to trust Mohammed Shami with his plan and instinct as they defended a target of six against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first Super Over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The over ended in a tie, thus prompting another Super Over in which KXIP came out on...
