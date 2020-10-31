Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 Sean Connery Movies to Stream

NYTimes.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Whether as James Bond or Indiana Jones’s father, the Scottish star played the man’s man with an earthy sexiness, as these performances prove.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News 01:23

 Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the movie The Untouchables. He also won three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards in his career spanning...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90 [Video]

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90

His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:49Published
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:54Published
Sean Connery Dies At Age 90 [Video]

Sean Connery Dies At Age 90

His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Sir Sean Connery, who acted as James Bond, passes away

 Sean Connery would introduce himself in the movies with the signature line, “Bond — James Bond.”
Hindu Also reported by •IndiaTimesFOXNews.comNPR

Tweets about this