Sean Connery, Legendary James Bond Actor, Dies at 90

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Sean Connery, Legendary James Bond Actor, Dies at 90Sean Connery, the legendary actor who is debatably the best known James Bond, has died at the age of 90. Connery’s son Jason told the BBC that he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas and had been “unwell for some time.” Born on Aug. 25, 1930...
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90

Sean Connery, Original James Bond, Dies At Age 90 02:49

 His family confirmed that the legendary actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sean Connery Sean Connery Scottish actor and producer

Was Sean Connery the first choice to be James Bond?

 You'll never guess who author Ian Fleming wanted as his James Bond.
CBS News
Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’ [Video]

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

From the 60 Minutes archive: Sean Connery

 In 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.
CBS News

The Bahamas The Bahamas Country in North America

St. Pete native to paddleboard more than 400 miles from Tampa Bay area to Bahamas [Video]

St. Pete native to paddleboard more than 400 miles from Tampa Bay area to Bahamas

St. Pete native Nicholas Holzerland will solo paddleboard more than 400 miles to the Bahamas to raise money for foster children. Story: https://bit.ly/2JbEHfe

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery - famous for being the first actor to play James Bond - has died at the age of 90, his family has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:05Published
Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News [Video]

Sean Connery, the Original Bond, passes away aged 90 | Oneindia News

Sean Connery who immortalised James Bond on screen for seven iconic movies has died aged 90. The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won an oscar for his supporting role as an Irish cop in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, Scottish actor who brought James Bond to the big screen, dies aged 90

Sean Connery was often cited as the world's favourite James Bond, having played him in several films from the 1960s to the 1980s.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Bollywood mourns the demise of Sean Connery

 Legendary actor Sean Connery, who was the first to play the stylish spy James Bond, passed away at the age of 90. Tributes poured in for the iconic actor on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

Sean Connery, famed James Bond actor, is dead at 90

 Sean Connery, the Academy Award-winning actor who was perhaps best known for his decade-long run as the original James Bond, is dead at the age of 90. The...
Mashable Also reported by •The VergeCBS NewsJust JaredThe AgeUSATODAY.comHinduFOXNews.comZee NewsNewsdayCTV News

