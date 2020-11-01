Global  
 

'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits Philippines

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
'Catastrophic conditions' as Typhoon Goni hits PhilippinesAt least four people were killed as Typhoon Goni hit the Philippines, with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions in the hardest-hit regions where hundreds of thousands have fled their homes. The strongest typhoon of the year so far made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn with maximum sustained wind speeds of 225km/h and gusts of up to 310km/h ripping off roofs, toppling trees and triggering flash floods. Goni was downgraded from a "super typhoon" as it swept across the southern end of the most populous island Luzon towards the capital Manila, the state weather forecaster...
