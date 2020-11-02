Global  
 

Gareth Bale scores winner as Spurs beat Brighton 2-1

Monday, 2 November 2020
Gareth Bale scores winner as Spurs beat Brighton 2-1Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first goal in his second spell at Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho's men moved to second in the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Brighton. Injury and a lack of match fitness had kept Bale largely on the sidelines since rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in September. But the man who left Tottenham to head to the Spanish capital for a world record fee in 2013 showed he retains an eye for the goals with a powerful header from Sergio...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bale: Spurs can be very competitive

Bale: Spurs can be very competitive 00:29

 On loan Tottenham forward Gareth Bale says his side are not getting carried away he scored the winner to beat Brighton 2-1, a result which lifted them to second in the Premier League.

Other News Mentions

Gareth Bale Gareth Bale Welsh association football player

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs [Video]

Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said that he will be checking Madrid websites to seewhat is being said about Gareth Bale following Tottenham's 2-1 win againstBrighton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Gareth Bale scores his first goal since re-joining Spurs

 Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
BBC News

Bale heads winner against Brighton to send Spurs second

 Gareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
BBC News

Gareth Bale 'can fly' for Tottenham against Royal Antwerp, says Jose Mourinho

 Gareth Bale will start against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, with manager Jose Mourinho saying "hopefully he can fly."
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Every point is gold: Mourinho after victory over Brighton

 London [UK], November 2 (ANI): Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed satisfaction with his side's victory over Brighton saying that they had to work very..
WorldNews

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Association football club from East Sussex

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Brighton and Chelsea will both aim to kick start their 2020-2021 PremierLeague season when the sides meet at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Jose Mourinho: Why the Tottenham boss is the best thing on Instagram right now

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been posting some amazing content on his social media accounts recently.
BBC News
Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp [Video]

Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he wanted to change the whole team during their Europa League to loss to Royal Antwerp

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:50Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton: Callum Wilson's double sees Magpies to victory

 Everton miss the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Callum Wilson scores twice to give Newcastle a first win in three matches.
BBC News

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Bayern's Alaba offered to Real Madrid - Monday's gossip column

 Bayern's Alaba offered to Real, Neymar wants to stay at PSG, Sarri tipped for Fiorentina role, plus more.
BBC News

Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash Huesca

 Real Madrid stormed to a 4-1 win over Huesca, with Eden Hazard netting his first LaLiga goal in over a year. The Belgium international opened the scoring before..
WorldNews

Hazard scores first goal in more than a year as Real go top of La Liga

 Eden Hazard scores his first goal for more than a year as Real Madrid move to the top of La Liga with an emphatic win over Huesca.
BBC News

Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse [Video]

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book [Video]

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:18Published
Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash [Video]

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England. “We’ve..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

La Liga: Barcelona extend winless streak after 1-1 draw with Alaves

 Barcelona made it four La Liga games without a win on Saturday after failing to beat 10-man Alaves, a 1-1 draw leaving Ronald Koeman's side sitting 12th in the...
Mid-Day

'I'm off to check the Real Madrid website' - Mourinho on Bale winner

 Jose Mourinho jokes that he'll check what Real Madrid's reaction will be to Gareth Bale's first goal back in the Premier League.
BBC News Also reported by •Team TalkIndian ExpressWorldNewsSoccerNews.comMid-Day

Paper Talk: Huge Bayern Munich U-turn clears Liverpool to sign David Alaba; Ancelotti wants second Real Madrid raid

 Liverpool have been given a free run at David Alaba after a surprise development at Bayern Munich, while Ancelotti wants another Real star
Team Talk Also reported by •Mid-Day

