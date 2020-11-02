|
Gareth Bale scores winner as Spurs beat Brighton 2-1
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first goal in his second spell at Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho's men moved to second in the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Brighton. Injury and a lack of match fitness had kept Bale largely on the sidelines since rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in September. But the man who left Tottenham to head to the Spanish capital for a world record fee in 2013 showed he retains an eye for the goals with a powerful header from Sergio...
Gareth Bale Welsh association football player
Mourinho: Bale doesn't yet have 90 minutes of Premier League action in his legs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Gareth Bale scores his first goal since re-joining SpursGareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
BBC News
Bale heads winner against Brighton to send Spurs secondGareth Bale's first goal since re-signing for Tottenham helps his side beat Brighton to go second in the Premier League.
BBC News
Gareth Bale 'can fly' for Tottenham against Royal Antwerp, says Jose MourinhoGareth Bale will start against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, with manager Jose Mourinho saying "hopefully he can fly."
BBC News
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Every point is gold: Mourinho after victory over BrightonLondon [UK], November 2 (ANI): Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed satisfaction with his side's victory over Brighton saying that they had to work very..
WorldNews
Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. Association football club from East Sussex
Brighton v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager
Jose Mourinho: Why the Tottenham boss is the best thing on Instagram right nowTottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been posting some amazing content on his social media accounts recently.
BBC News
Mourinho wanted to change the whole team during defeat to Royal Antwerp
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:50Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Newcastle United 2-1 Everton: Callum Wilson's double sees Magpies to victoryEverton miss the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Callum Wilson scores twice to give Newcastle a first win in three matches.
BBC News
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Bayern's Alaba offered to Real Madrid - Monday's gossip columnBayern's Alaba offered to Real, Neymar wants to stay at PSG, Sarri tipped for Fiorentina role, plus more.
BBC News
Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash HuescaReal Madrid stormed to a 4-1 win over Huesca, with Eden Hazard netting his first LaLiga goal in over a year. The Belgium international opened the scoring before..
WorldNews
Hazard scores first goal in more than a year as Real go top of La LigaEden Hazard scores his first goal for more than a year as Real Madrid move to the top of La Liga with an emphatic win over Huesca.
BBC News
Real Madrid snatch draw with MonchengladbachReal Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
BBC News
