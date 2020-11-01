|
Jose Mourinho aims dig at Real Madrid after Gareth Bale reopens Tottenham account – ‘I will look at their website to see what they say’
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fired shots at Real Madrid as Gareth Bale scored the first goal of his second Spurs spell during the 2-1 win over Brighton. Bale, on loan from Madrid, came off the bench to seal a scrappy three points for Tottenham, seven years after his last goal for the club. Those seven […]
