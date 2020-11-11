Global  
 

Tottenham could seal permanent Gareth Bale transfer for LESS THAN £15million as Real Madrid look to cut ties with Welshman

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Real Madrid could reportedly sell Gareth Bale to Tottenham for just £15million next summer, reports claim. The forward sealed a stunning return to Spurs in September, moving back to north London seven years after his £85m move to Real Madrid. The Welshman has featured six times under Jose Mourinho this season and got off the mark […]
