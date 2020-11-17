Global  
 

Gareth Bale ‘hasn’t lost his pace’ and can score plenty of goals for Tottenham this season if he stays injury free, Steve McManaman believes

talkSPORT Tuesday, 17 November 2020
Steve McManaman has backed Gareth Bale to elevate Tottenham to a new level this season. The forward sealed a stunning return to Spurs in September, moving back to north London seven years after his £85m move to Real Madrid. Bale has featured six times under Jose Mourinho this season and got off the mark in his […]
Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty

Gareth Bale admits to concerns about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty 00:37

 Gareth Bale has expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales against Republic of Ireland opponents who subsequently tested positive. Bale's Tottenham team-mate Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean...

