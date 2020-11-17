Gareth Bale ‘hasn’t lost his pace’ and can score plenty of goals for Tottenham this season if he stays injury free, Steve McManaman believes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on October 23, 2020 Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse



Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:12 Published on October 21, 2020 Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published on October 19, 2020