Gareth Bale ‘hasn’t lost his pace’ and can score plenty of goals for Tottenham this season if he stays injury free, Steve McManaman believes
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Steve McManaman has backed Gareth Bale to elevate Tottenham to a new level this season. The forward sealed a stunning return to Spurs in September, moving back to north London seven years after his £85m move to Real Madrid. Bale has featured six times under Jose Mourinho this season and got off the mark in his […]
Press conference with Gareth Bale ahead of the Nations League gameGareth Balehas expressed concerns over catching Covid-19 after playing for Wales againstRepublic of Ireland opponents who subsequently tested positive. Bale’sTottenham team-mate Matt Doherty and Stoke midfielder James McClean...