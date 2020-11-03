Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sri Lankan navy, villagers rescue more than 100 stranded whales

WorldNews Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Sri Lankan navy, villagers rescue more than 100 stranded whalesBy Waruna Karunatilake COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's navy said on Tuesday more than 100 whales had been rescued after becoming stranded on a beach on the island's southwest coast a day earlier....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

Sri Lanka: Rescuers rush to save beached pilot whales

 Around 100 pilot whales are stranded near the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.
BBC News

Race to save 100 whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass beaching

 Rescuers and volunteers were racing to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast in the country’s biggest mass beaching. The...
WorldNews

Adrift in Lankan waters, boat carrying 4 Indian fishermen rescued

 Upon receiving information, the Indian Coast Guard coordinated with the High Commission of India, Colombo, Fisheries Department authorities and established..
DNA

Muttiah Muralitharan on the 'challenge' of his disputed biopic

 A planned biopic of Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has drawn protests but he insists it will air.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Bilateral maritime exercise between Sri Lankan, Indian Navies [Video]

Watch: Bilateral maritime exercise between Sri Lankan, Indian Navies

The ongoing 8th edition of the annual Indian Navy (IN) - Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-20 is underway at Indian Ocean Off Trincomalee Coast. Screen formations, Surface..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Traffic halts on Sri Lanka road as huge herd of elephants cross en masse [Video]

Traffic halts on Sri Lanka road as huge herd of elephants cross en masse

A herd of an estimated 100 elephants was spotted crossing a road in Sri Lanka, causing traffic to halt at their passing. The visual came out of Pandiruppu in Ampara District on September 25, and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
New fire extinguished aboard oil tanker off Sri Lanka coast [Video]

New fire extinguished aboard oil tanker off Sri Lanka coast

A new fire onboard a large oil tanker drifting off the coast of Sri Lanka was extinguished on Wednesday (September 9). The MT New Diamond, which is carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this