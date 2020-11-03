Sri Lankan navy, villagers rescue more than 100 stranded whales
By Waruna Karunatilake COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's navy said on Tuesday more than 100 whales had been rescued after becoming stranded on a beach on the island's southwest coast a day earlier....
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia
Sri Lanka: Rescuers rush to save beached pilot whalesAround 100 pilot whales are stranded near the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.
BBC News
Race to save 100 whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass beachingRescuers and volunteers were racing to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka’s western coast in the country’s biggest mass beaching. The...
WorldNews
Adrift in Lankan waters, boat carrying 4 Indian fishermen rescuedUpon receiving information, the Indian Coast Guard coordinated with the High Commission of India, Colombo, Fisheries Department authorities and established..
DNA
Muttiah Muralitharan on the 'challenge' of his disputed biopicA planned biopic of Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has drawn protests but he insists it will air.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this