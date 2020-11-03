Global  
 

Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv: Lionel Messi not difficult to manage, says Ronald Koeman

BBC News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman denies claims that Lionel Messi is difficult to manage before Wednesday's Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Koeman praises Messi after Setien attack

Koeman praises Messi after Setien attack 05:58

 Current Barca boss defends superstar Messi following criticism by former coach

