Barcelona v Dynamo Kyiv: Lionel Messi not difficult to manage, says Ronald Koeman
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman denies claims that Lionel Messi is difficult to manage before Wednesday's Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ronald Koeman Manager of FC Barcelona
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:55Published
Ronald Koeman is right to be concerned about Lionel Messi's formWe asked just last season if it looked as if Lionel Messi was slowing down. The conclusion we reached was that Messi was becoming even more of a provider than..
WorldNews
FC Dynamo Kyiv
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
Barca acting president calls for elections "as soon as possible"
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:50Published
Bartomeu resigns as Barcelona presidentBig news at Barcelona on Tuesday evening. President Josep Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president after the meeting held on 27th October. Bartomeu is no..
WorldNews
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Diego Maradona hails Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo before 60th birthdayDiego Maradona heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his first interview in French media for 25 years and revealed he knows how to mark his 60th..
WorldNews
Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Demba Ba, Edin Visca, Anthony Martial scoreManchester United suffer a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they are humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir.
BBC News
Man Utd embarrassed by Basaksehir in Champions LeagueManchester United suffer a chastening night after conceding an embarrassing opening goal as they are humbled by Champions League rookies Istanbul Basaksehir.
BBC News
Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published
Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
'Good performances never give me headache' - but is Jota now 'inevitable' starter for Klopp?Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "good performances never give me a headache" as Diogo Jota pressed his claims for a starting place with a Champions League..
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this