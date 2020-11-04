Global  
 

US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 states

WorldNews Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 statesWILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won three Republican strongholds in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot for the leader on an election night that polls predict would not end his way, according to the Associated Press and networks. The early results gave Trump 24 electoral votes on his way to the 270 needed to claim re-election. Democrat Joe Biden won Vermont’s three electoral votes and Virginia's 13 electoral votes. The results come after polls closed on Tuesday in eight US states after millions of Americans...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History 00:36

 The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia...

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is important because if Trump loses it, he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

God help America if Trump gets four more years: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America."US is currently in a critical situation today. So, what Biden said is that we are not separate place. That is unfortunately not the case with Trump. So that's a great thing. I don't want to say that but God help America if Trump wins for four years more," said G Balachandran to ANI.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

US Election: Republican Madison Cawthorn becomes youngest Congress member

 US President Donald Trump's "golden boy" Madison Cawthorn has won the race for Congress in North Carolina – becoming its youngest member at just 25 years..
New Zealand Herald

Virginia was called for Biden early despite Trump leading. Here's why.

 Virginia was called early for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, even through he trailed President Donald Trump. Here is why.
USATODAY.com
US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia [Video]

US Election Day: Anxiousness rise as polls are closing in Arlington, Virginia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:18Published
On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls [Video]

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published

Biden supporters watch results come in locally [Video]

Biden supporters watch results come in locally

Biden supporters watch results come in locally

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

US Presidential election: Trump wins Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont [Video]

US Presidential election: Trump wins Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:36Published

US Election 2020: Americans to vote in most divisive poll in decades

 Americans are set to vote in one of the most divisive presidential elections in decades, pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump against his Democratic..
WorldNews

Bernie Sanders calls Israel 'authoritarian' at Pittsburgh memorial

 (JTA) — In a speech about the dangers of bigotry at a memorial for the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Bernie Sanders included Israel in a list of countries..
WorldNews

Lindsey Graham Wins a Fourth Term in South Carolina, Beating Jaime Harrison

 Mr. Graham, a Republican, fended off Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, whose campaign captured liberal energy — and dollars — from across the country.
NYTimes.com

QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Headed to Congress

 Marjorie Taylor Greene’s victory in Georgia underscores an uncomfortable truth for Republicans: The 2020 election brought QAnon into their party.
NYTimes.com

Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election Bid

 Ms. Shalala, who served as the secretary of health and human services under President Bill Clinton, lost her rematch against a Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar,..
NYTimes.com

Republican Madison Cawthorn reacts to becoming youngest member of Congress: 'Cry more, lib.'

 The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."
 
USATODAY.com

US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden [Video]

US Presidential Election: 'Have to unite country', says Joe Biden

Presidential Election of United States is underway on November 3 (local time). Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed media in Wilmington. Joe Biden said, "I believe very- strong that we have to restore decency, honour in our system and we have to unite the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Joe Biden makes final campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day

 After visiting his son's grave and attending church, former Vice President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a final push to win the..
CBS News
Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump [Video]

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump. Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing. Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Sarah McBride is first openly transgender state senator elected in Delaware

 She becomes the highest-ranking openly transgender elected official in America.
USATODAY.com

Sarah McBride becomes first openly transgender state senator in the nation, elected in Delaware

 As a state senator, Sarah McBride will also be the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the country.
USATODAY.com
GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer

GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Sen. McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the..
USATODAY.com

Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky

 McConnell defeated Amy McGrath, who narrowly won the Democratic primary but still sustained a fundraising advantage over her opponent.
CBS News

Trump sees surprising strength with minorities -exit polls [Video]

Trump sees surprising strength with minorities -exit polls

As voting sites closed throughout the United States on Tuesday, exit polls conducted by Edison Research provided some insight on major issues driving the presidential vote and an early read on voter..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Big Night For Republicans In Florida [Video]

Big Night For Republicans In Florida

Jim DeFede points to President Trump's apparent victory as setting the tone for other key wins for the GOP.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:15Published
J.D. Scholten And Randy Feenstra Battle It Out In Iowa's 4th Congressional District [Video]

J.D. Scholten And Randy Feenstra Battle It Out In Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Iowa Democrat J.D. Scholten is facing Republican Randy Feenstra in the state's 4th Congressional District. The predominantly Republican district is located in Northwestern Iowa and encompasses Ames..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

