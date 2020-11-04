US election: Trump takes 3 Republican strongholds, Biden wins in Vermont and Virginia as polls close in 8 states
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - US President Donald Trump easily won three Republican strongholds in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia on Tuesday (Nov 3), a bright spot for the leader on an election night that polls predict would not end his way, according to the Associated Press and networks. The early results gave Trump 24 electoral votes on his way to the 270 needed to claim re-election. Democrat Joe Biden won Vermont’s three electoral votes and Virginia's 13 electoral votes. The results come after polls closed on Tuesday in eight US states after millions of Americans...
