MI vs DC: Have you selected Rohit Sharma or Shreyas Iyer as Captain, Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? All you need to know
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () MI vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work..
Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling. "The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity. He has put his..