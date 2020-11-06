Global  
 

Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson hopes for ‘normal’ Christmas as anti-lockdown protesters arrested ...

Friday, 6 November 2020
Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson hopes for ‘normal’ Christmas as anti-lockdown protesters arrested ...In a press conference on Thursday evening, Boris Johnson assured the nation will have “as normal a Christmas as possible”, pledging the country’s second national lockdown will end on 2 December. Mr Johnson also admitted problems with the government's Test and Trace system during the briefing. Latest figures for the £12bn system showed less than 60 per cent of covid contracts were reached, while the system needs 80 per cent for efficiency....
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Johnson: As normal a Christmas as possible if people follow measures 01:12

 Boris Johnson has said the people should be able to have “as normal aChristmas as possible” if they follow the lockdown measures.

Coronavirus lockdown briefing: Round-up

A round-up of today's press conference with Prime Minister Boris Johnson andNHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens. Mr Johnson said the restrictions inEngland would "automatically expire" on 2 December, while Sir Simon saidpeople need to adhere to the measures in order to have a "normal Christmas".

Coronavirus: PM stresses 'stay at home' message for England

 Boris Johnson says four weeks of the new measures will be enough to make "a real impact".
PM: The advice suggests four-week lockdown ‘is enough’ [Video]

PM: The advice suggests four-week lockdown ‘is enough’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the advice he’s been given suggests a four-week lockdown is enough to make an impact. Mr Johnson went on to say he wants to ensure families can come together for Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

NBA players vote to approve Dec. 22 start date for 2020-21 season

 Players approved the NBA's plan to start the season on Dec. 22 to take advantage of playing on Christmas Day and increase potential revenue.
Coronavirus: 'Christmas mad' mum put up lights early for smiles

 Sam Lillico says she wants to make sure this Christmas is a really good one despite Covid-19.
PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough [Video]

PM insists four-week lockdown will be enough

Boris Johnson has said the four-week coronavirus lockdown in England will beenough to have a “real impact” on the spread of the disease. The PrimeMinister told a No 10 news conference that while..

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England [Video]

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks.

What are the new lockdown rules? [Video]

What are the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..

Digital gifts dominate children’s Christmas wish lists

 All under-14s want for Christmas are smartphones, consoles, Fortnite — and Lego
Tory 'optimistic' COVID-19 numbers will improve by Christmas

 Mayor John Tory says he is "optimistic" that COVID-19 numbers in the province will improve by Christmas but said the verdict is still out about gatherings over...
