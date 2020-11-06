Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson hopes for ‘normal’ Christmas as anti-lockdown protesters arrested ...

PM: The advice suggests four-week lockdown ‘is enough’



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the advice he’s been given suggests a four-week lockdown is enough to make an impact. Mr Johnson went on to say he wants to ensure families can come together for Christmas. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

