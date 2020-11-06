Covid UK news – live: Boris Johnson hopes for ‘normal’ Christmas as anti-lockdown protesters arrested ...
In a press conference on Thursday evening, Boris Johnson assured the nation will have “as normal a Christmas as possible”, pledging the country’s second national lockdown will end on 2 December. Mr Johnson also admitted problems with the government's Test and Trace system during the briefing. Latest figures for the £12bn system showed less than 60 per cent of covid contracts were reached, while the system needs 80 per cent for efficiency....
