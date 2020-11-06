Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steven Cohen, Justin Turner and Alex Cora Were All Shown Mercy on Friday

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The era of outrage took a timeout as Steven Cohen took over the Mets, Alex Cora was rehired by the Red Sox and Justin Turner escaped punishment for a controversial on-field celebration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD [Video]

Alex Rodriguez on why Mookie Betts is the modern day Willie Mays, talks Turner & Kershaw | THE HERD

Alex Rodriguex joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers making the World Series. Hear what Arod suggests the Dodgers need to do to stop the Tampa Bay Rays, plus his thoughts on Mookie..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:09Published