Steven Cohen, Justin Turner and Alex Cora Were All Shown Mercy on Friday
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
The era of outrage took a timeout as Steven Cohen took over the Mets, Alex Cora was rehired by the Red Sox and Justin Turner escaped punishment for a controversial on-field celebration.
