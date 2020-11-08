US President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech in Delaware
Joe Biden has said it is time for America to unite as the world waits to hear his first speech as President-elect. The Democratic candidate has promised to be a president for all Americans, regardless of who they voted for, after he defeated Donald Trump in the nail-biting race for the White House. Mr Biden clinched victory after winning the key battleground of Pennsylvania on Saturday – some four days after polls closed – pushing him over the 270 electoral college votes threshold. The former vice president said he is “honoured” that America has “chosen me to lead our great country”, adding that it is time for the US to “unite” and “heal”. A little earlier, Mr Trump, who is refusing to...
