US President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech in Delaware

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech in DelawareJoe Biden has said it is time for America to unite as the world waits to hear his first speech as President-elect. The Democratic candidate has promised to be a president for all Americans, regardless of who they voted for, after he defeated Donald Trump in the nail-biting race for the White House. Mr Biden clinched victory after winning the key battleground of Pennsylvania on Saturday – some four days after polls closed – pushing him over the 270 electoral college votes threshold. The former vice president said he is “honoured” that America has “chosen me to lead our great country”, adding that it is time for the US to “unite” and “heal”. A little earlier, Mr Trump, who is refusing to...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Joe Biden's victory speech in full

Joe Biden's victory speech in full 15:18

 President-elect Joe Biden gives a victory speech in Delaware after winning the 2020 US election.

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Stress Over Election Uncertainty Boosted Wine Sales

 It seemed like an eternity from Election Day, to the day Joe Biden was declared the projected winner, and while voters stressed over results, they turned to an..
TMZ.com

Biden win celebrated in DC, Seattle, Las Vegas

 People in a number cities in the United States celebrated Joe Biden's election as president, chanting, dancing and holding spontaneous parades. (Nov. 8)
 
USATODAY.com
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India [Video]

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:46Published

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Anderson Cooper expresses 'regret' for comparing Trump to 'obese turtle'

 Anderson Cooper regretted comparing  President Donald Trump to an "obese turtle" during CNN's presidential election coverage.
USATODAY.com
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

'Welcome back, America': World congratulates Joe Biden, allies and adversaries look ahead

 The world was transfixed by the U.S. election, with many happy to see Donald Trump go, and expecting a more multilateralist, fact-driven presidency.
USATODAY.com

US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holds

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

Five Takeaways From President-Elect Biden’s Victory Speech

 As he addressed the nation from Delaware, Joseph R. Biden Jr. set a tone that was very different from President Trump’s.
NYTimes.com
Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden [Video]

Time to 'heal America': Joe Biden

US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

Read the transcript of what Joe Biden said in his first speech as president-elect

 Joe Biden spoke to a crowd of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on the day he won enough electoral votes to be named the 46th president.
USATODAY.com

What Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told the nation

 Read the transcript: Kamala Harris spoke of unity ahead of introducing President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Today in History for November 8th

 Adolf Hitler makes his first attempt to seize power in Germany; Democrat John F. Kennedy wins the presidency; Ronald Reagan is elected governor of California;..
USATODAY.com

Puerto Rico man's revenge on infamous Donald Trump moment

 One man has celebrated Donald Trump's defeat by mimicking one of the US President's most infamous rally moments.There have been wild scenes as people celebrate..
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Joe Biden leads in Arizona but state still too close to call

 Trump supporters in Arizona are still holding out hope, even after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency after a victory in Pennsylvania earlier in the..
CBS News
Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks [Video]

Watch: Here's how Gujarat's Ro-Pax ferry vessel looks

President of the American India Public Affairs Committee, Jagdish Sahwani on November 08 stated that relationship between India and United States (US) will touch new heights after the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. He said, "On behalf of Indian-American community, we congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for this historic win. Relationship between India and US has been improving since last 2 decades." Biden clinched 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania, taking past electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

America erupts with celebrations and protests after Joe Biden's win

 The wait is now over.After days of uncertainty, the United States now have their 46th President, Joe Biden. News networks in the US this morning projected that..
New Zealand Herald

