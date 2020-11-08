Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last-gasp Caicedo holds Juventus, Inter held at Atalanta

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Last-gasp Caicedo holds Juventus, Inter held at AtalantaEcuador's Felipe Caicedo again came off the bench to rescue Lazio as he claimed a late equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for the visitors in Rome.","content":"Ecuador's Felipe Caicedo again came off the bench to rescue Lazio as he claimed a late equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Juventus after Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for the visitors in Rome. Ronaldo had opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour but the Serie A champions let the game slip when the Portugal star limped off with an ankle sprain and Caicedo fired in five minutes into injury time."I'm...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Felipe Caicedo Felipe Caicedo Ecuadorian professional footballer

Lazio 1-1 Juventus: Champions denied by Felipe Caicedo 95th-minute strike

 Felipe Caicedo scores a 95th-minute equaliser as Lazio deny Juventus victory in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico.
BBC News

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

Ronaldo to make Portugal return against France, Croatia

 Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named in the Portugal squad to play a friendly against Andorra and Nations League matches against France and Croatia. The..
WorldNews
Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Cristiano Ronaldo Rips Off Shirt, Flaunts Post-COVID Hardbody in Return to Soccer

 There was no Quarantine 15 for Cristiano Ronaldo ... The Juventus striker returned to the pitch Sunday after spending nearly 4 weeks in isolation battling..
TMZ.com

Rome Rome Capital of Italy

Rome eerily quiet after curfew [Video]

Rome eerily quiet after curfew

New coronavirus restrictions came into force in Italy on Friday and the streets of Rome were surreally empty during the night.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Italy boss Mancini tests positive for Covid-19

 Italy coach Roberto Mancini tests positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at his Rome home.
BBC News

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope's civil union comments

 ROME -- The Vatican says Pope Francis’ comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview,..
WorldNews

Italy to tighten Covid-19 curbs, but holds back from lockdown

 ROME (REUTERS) - Italy will tighten Covid-19 restrictions but is holding back from re-introducing a nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on..
WorldNews

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia

 Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
BBC News

Inter Milan Inter Milan Association football club based in Milan, Italy

Lukaku ruled out of Inter's Champions League tie with Real

 Inter Milan's top-scorer Romelu Lukaku will miss the Champions League tie against Real Madrid through injury.
BBC News

Real's Militao out of Champions League game after positive Covid-19 test

 Real Madrid defender Eder Militao tests positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday's Champions League tie with Inter Milan.
BBC News
Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season [Video]

Milan to face Celtic, Lille; Inter's Lukaku named Europa League player of the season

Napoli will face Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar and Rijeka in Group F with AS Roma, Young Boys Bern, Cluj and CSKA Sofia in Group A.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:10Published
Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros [Video]

Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros

Vidal joins Inter from Barcelona

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:16Published

Ecuador Ecuador Country in South America

Argentina set to face 'tough rival' Ecuador in first World Cup 2022 qualifier [Video]

Argentina set to face 'tough rival' Ecuador in first World Cup 2022 qualifier

VIDEO SHOWS: ARGENTINA TRAINING AHEAD OF WORLD CUP QUALIFIER MATCH AGAINST ECUADOR, AND THREE SOUNDBITES FROM HEAD COACH LIONEL SCALONI RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: EZEIZA,

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:57Published

S.S. Lazio S.S. Lazio Professional Italian sports club based in Rome


Serie A Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

'They make me feel young' - Zlatan scores another Milan winner

 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his seventh goal in four Serie A games to keep AC Milan top.
BBC News