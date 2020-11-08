Global  
 

Alex Trebek dead at 80: Why pancreatic cancer is so deadly

Sunday, 8 November 2020
A lack of cost-effective screenings that can reliably detect cancer for people without symptoms makes it difficult to diagnose.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 01:29

 Alex Trebek , Dead at 80. The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” , since 1984. A representative for the show confirmed the news to TMZ. . Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early...

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-US television personality

Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News [Video]

Remembering Admired Host of 'Jeopardy!' Alex Trebek | THR News

Alex Trebek, the host of 'Jeopardy!' who for more than three decades was the man with the answers — all in the form of a question, of course — has died. He was 80.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:44Published

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80, the show announced on Sunday. The beloved host had been battling pancreatic cancer. CBSN's Lana Zak..
CBS News

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died

 Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the answer-and-question game show Jeopardy! has died at age 80, according to a statement from the show. “Jeopardy! is..
The Verge

Alex Trebek, Longtime Host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Dies at 80

 A good host, he once said, could set his ego aside and let contestants be all they could be. But he let them know when he thought they missed easy answers.
NYTimes.com

'Never be replaced in our hearts': Alex Trebek remembered as 'courageous' [Video]

'Never be replaced in our hearts': Alex Trebek remembered as 'courageous'

Alex Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:00Published
R.I.P. Alex Trebek [Video]

R.I.P. Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the syndicated TV game show Jeopardy!, has died at age 80. Trebek made a public announcement on March 6, 2019, stating he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at age 80 [Video]

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:00Published

This 'Jeopardy!' winner tearfully thanking Alex Trebek is the feel-good moment you need

 Alex Trebek proves everyday that he's an inspiration to us all, as evidenced by Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!"
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe VergeMediaite

Alex Trebek, beloved 'Jeopardy!' host for 36 years, is dead at 80

 Alex Trebek, a staple of TV's game show genre thanks to his almost four-decade run as Jeopardy! host, is dead at 80. Trebek died at home early Sunday morning,...
Mashable Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comMediaiteCTV NewsCBS 2

Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Ryan Reynolds, John Legend and More Stars Pay Tribute

 The world is mourning the loss of a legend. Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80 on Sunday, Nov. 8. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek...
E! Online Also reported by •NewsyTMZ.comUSATODAY.comMediaite