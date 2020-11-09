Global  
 

Brexit: Johnson insists EU trade deal is 'there to be done' as talks resume

Sky News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Brexit: Johnson insists EU trade deal is 'there to be done' as talks resumePrime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union is "there to be done", as the end of the transition period looms.
