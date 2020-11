Video Credit: ANI - Published 5 minutes ago IPL 2020: First time finalist Delhi Capitals hopes to end Mumbai Indians juggernaut 01:40 Delhi Capitals is set to play their final IPL match on November 10 as the squad left their hotel for the big day. Team DC will play against 4 time winner Mumbai Indians in today's match at Dubai stadium. Delhi Capitals has become the finalist for the very first time in IPL.