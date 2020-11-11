Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobsA day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another one who has falsely called former President Barack Obama a terrorist. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 00:55

 [NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Esper Mark Esper Former United States Secretary of Defense

Pentagon upheaval in Trump's final weeks in office

 President Trump's firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper by tweet was just the beginning.
CBS News

President Trump's dangerous purge

 The best-case scenario is that President Donald Trump's firing-by-Twitter of Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday was a reckless act of vindictiveness by a..
WorldNews

Eye Opener: Biden team considers legal action to begin presidential transition

 The Biden team is considering legal action in order to be able to begin their transition while President Trump refuses to concede. Also, the president announced..
CBS News

11/09/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Vice President elect Kamala Harris makes history
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - poll

 Nearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald

US postal worker reportedly 'completely recanted' claims of vote tampering, but hits back saying that's not what happened

 Outgoing American President Donald Trump has been dealt another massive blow as questions swirl around one of his main arguments of electoral fraud, which has..
New Zealand Herald

'Noise, not law': While Trump blusters, Biden plays the long game

 Democrats are growing frustrated at Republicans for refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory. But the President-elect is turning down the temperature. ......
WorldNews

US election: Trump mulls run for presidency in 2024 despite contesting result

 Donald Trump has told advisers that he is thinking about running for the US presidency again in 2024 if the election is certified for Joe Biden, US media outlets..
New Zealand Herald

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Turmoil at Pentagon as President Trump shakes up leadership team, 'something that should alarm all Americans'

 Most of the Pentagon's top civilian leadership has been changed, raising concern that perceived instability could embolden adversaries.
USATODAY.com

The retired general and Trump ally who called Obama a 'terrorist leader' is taking over the Pentagon's top policy job

 Anthony Tata, a retired general turned Fox News guest who spread falsehoods about former President Barack Obama, is moving into the Pentagon's top policy..
WorldNews

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

President Obama: The full "60 Minutes" interview

 Steve Kroft interviews President Barack Obama about his administration's accomplishments and challenges as the president begins his quest for re-election.
CBS News

2008: The Obamas look ahead to the White House

 Shortly after the 2008 election, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke with 60 Minutes about their plans for the White House--and the impact of the election
CBS News

Obama and the 2008 general election

 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft followed the first African-American presidential nominee as he took on Senator John McCain
CBS News

Obama and the Democratic 2008 primaries

 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft followed then-Senator Barack Obama from early debates through his improbable primary wins
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge [Video]

Take This Job: Top Defense Intel Official Departs Amid Trump's Pentagon Purge

As lame duck President Donald Trump purges his administration, the Pentagon's top intelligence official has resigned in protest. According to Business Insider, Joseph Kernan, Under Secretary of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022 [Video]

Nothing To See Here, La La La: Trump Admin Prepares Budget For 2022

As far as media outlets and the vast majority of world leaders are concerned, President Donald Trump lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden. However, Business Insider reports the Trump..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:47Published
Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’ [Video]

Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’

President-elect Joe Biden says the White House’s refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is “not of much consequence.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

President Obama: The full "60 Minutes" interview

 Steve Kroft interviews President Barack Obama about his administration's accomplishments and challenges as the president begins his quest for re-election.
CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews

The tech sector is well-represented on Biden’s transition team

 A number of Obama staffers got tech jobs during Trump's term. Now they're back.
Ars Technica

After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs

After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobs A day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another...
WorldNews