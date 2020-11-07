Mike Pompeo speaks of ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that “there will be a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:29Published
Pompeo backs Trump's refusal to concede election
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump will be removed from 'cloak of immunity' when he leaves office, legal experts claimWhile US President Donald Trump continues to rail against the election result which saw him lose to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it could be that his own legal..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Republican Governor blasts Trump's 'dangerous' actionsIt seems that even some Republicans are growing doubtful about Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, with one governor even slamming the President's unwillingness..
New Zealand Herald
After Mark Esper firing, White House moves Trump loyalists into key Pentagon jobsA day after President Donald Trump fired his defense secretary, the White House installed a Trump loyalist in a key Pentagon post on Tuesday and promoted another..
WorldNews
US election: 80 per cent of Americans say Joe Biden beat Donald Trump - pollNearly 80 per cent of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, recognise President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election, according to a..
New Zealand Herald
US postal worker reportedly 'completely recanted' claims of vote tampering, but hits back saying that's not what happenedOutgoing American President Donald Trump has been dealt another massive blow as questions swirl around one of his main arguments of electoral fraud, which has..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources