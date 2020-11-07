Global  
 

Mike Pompeo speaks of ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo speaks of ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that “there will be a...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’

Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’ 01:07

 Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’. During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure a smooth presidential transition. . Pompeo's response was in line with Trump's refusal to accept...

