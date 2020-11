The purge of democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong underlines China’s disregard for international law

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

There are few better case studies of how democracy dies than Hong Kong . In the last 20 years, Beijing has steadily taken control of the key levers of power: the economy, the media, the executive branch. This year, the government decided that it was time for full blown authoritarianism. Covid-19 restrictions have provided a pretext to stamp out peaceful assembly. With the city’s chief executive little better than a puppet, the National Security Law was introduced to eradicate the city’s autonomy. This week, mass disqualification of democratic lawmakers serves to rubber stamp the new...