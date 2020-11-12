Global  
 

The purge of democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong underlines China’s disregard for international law

Thursday, 12 November 2020
The purge of democratic lawmakers in Hong Kong underlines China’s disregard for international lawThere are few better case studies of how democracy dies than Hong Kong. In the last 20 years, Beijing has steadily taken control of the key levers of power: the economy, the media, the executive branch. This year, the government decided that it was time for full blown authoritarianism. Covid-19 restrictions have provided a pretext to stamp out peaceful assembly. With the city’s chief executive little better than a puppet, the National Security Law was introduced to eradicate the city’s autonomy. This week, mass disqualification of democratic lawmakers serves to rubber stamp the new...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal 02:39

 Fifteen other legislators from Hong Kong's opposition democratic camp resign in solidarity.

Joe Biden expected to take up a tough stance against China

 US President-elect Joe Biden (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Ottawa [Canada], November 12 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to come through with his..
WorldNews

Can Hong Kong's democracy movement survive the walkout?

 The mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers has raised concerns about the city's future.
BBC News

Hong Kong: China condemns opposition walkout as 'farce'

 Beijing says the mass resignation of Hong Kong lawmakers is an "open challenge" to its authority.
BBC News

China, 14 Asian nations to sign world's biggest free-trade deal this weekend

 Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations including China aim to clinch the world’s largest free-trade agreement this weekend, the culmination of Beijing’s decade-long..
WorldNews

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong resign en masse amid crackdown by Beijing

 Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a mass resignation from the city's legislative body. The move came just hours after four opposition members were..
CBS News

