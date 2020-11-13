Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but misinformation will continue to win
President Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, but conspiracy theories and digital misinformation will endure and remain a force in politics.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:53Published
Experts urge Trump to back COVID-19 measures amid "dire" pandemicEven as top health experts warned the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, President Trump has neither mentioned it nor made any public appearances. Paula..
CBS News
‘This Is Not a Fraud Case’Keep an eye on what President Trump’s lawyers say about supposed voter fraud in court, where lying under oath is a crime.
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump targets vote certification to block Joe BidenGetting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election..
New Zealand Herald
Threats and Tensions Rise as Trump and Allies Attack Elections ProcessConfrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden transition: Trump pushes new rollbacks on way out the doorDown to its final weeks, the Trump Administration is working to push through dozens of environmental rollbacks that could weaken century-old protections for..
New Zealand Herald
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump fired election security official because he "wasn't toeing the president's line" on voter fraudHouse Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is criticizing President Trump's decision to fire the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security..
CBS News
Why the Trump campaign continues to fight election results despite court lossesPresident Trump is still refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, even as his efforts to delay the certification of..
CBS News
