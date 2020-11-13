Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, but misinformation will continue to win

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
President Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, but conspiracy theories and digital misinformation will endure and remain a force in politics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Throws Election Tantrum

Trump Throws Election Tantrum 01:38

 President Donald Trump continues to reject the election results, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over the White House in January.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act [Video]

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act

In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the pandemic as he prepares to take office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:53Published

Experts urge Trump to back COVID-19 measures amid "dire" pandemic

 Even as top health experts warned the coronavirus pandemic is out of control, President Trump has neither mentioned it nor made any public appearances. Paula..
CBS News

‘This Is Not a Fraud Case’

 Keep an eye on what President Trump’s lawyers say about supposed voter fraud in court, where lying under oath is a crime.
NYTimes.com

US election: Donald Trump targets vote certification to block Joe Biden

 Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory is shifting toward obscure election..
New Zealand Herald

Threats and Tensions Rise as Trump and Allies Attack Elections Process

 Confrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden transition: Trump pushes new rollbacks on way out the door

 Down to its final weeks, the Trump Administration is working to push through dozens of environmental rollbacks that could weaken century-old protections for..
New Zealand Herald

Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump fired election security official because he "wasn't toeing the president's line" on voter fraud

 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is criticizing President Trump's decision to fire the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security..
CBS News

Why the Trump campaign continues to fight election results despite court losses

 President Trump is still refusing to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States, even as his efforts to delay the certification of..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now [Video]

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years. He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
JPMorgan: Trump's Refusal To Concede Could Trigger 'American Horror Story' [Video]

JPMorgan: Trump's Refusal To Concede Could Trigger 'American Horror Story'

The Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results are widely seen by Wall Street as a desperate sideshow destined to fail. But CNN reports JPMorgan is telling clients, 'Not so fast.' After..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Pennsylvania High Court Takes Up Trump Challenge To 8,000 Philly Votes [Video]

Pennsylvania High Court Takes Up Trump Challenge To 8,000 Philly Votes

It involves 8,329 absentee and mail-in ballots where the voter signed their ballot’s outer envelope but didn’t handwrite their name, their address or a date on it. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Renews ‘Rigged Election’ Claim

Trump Renews ‘Rigged Election’ Claim By Jeff Seldin President Donald Trump persisted Friday in claiming the U.S. presidential election was rigged despite assurances from federal and state...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •SeattlePI.comRTTNews

Fact-Checking A Trump Election Lawsuit In Pennsylvania

Fact-Checking A Trump Election Lawsuit In Pennsylvania Watch VideoLegal experts are watching what happens in Trump v. Boockvar, an election challenge filed by the president in a Pennsylvania federal court. “I...
Newsy Also reported by •RTTNewsSeattlePI.comCBS News

Trump's election standoff 'embarrassment,' may raise death toll: Biden

 As the standoff continues between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden over the election results, the Democrat it was an international "embarrassment" and the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.comRTTNewsCBS News