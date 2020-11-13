Global  
 

UK: Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, for good?

Deutsche Welle Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser was spotted carrying a cardboard box out of 10 Downing Street, a day after intimating that he would soon quit. UK media immediately reported that he would not return.
