UK: Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings leaves 10 Downing Street, for good?
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser was spotted carrying a cardboard box out of 10 Downing Street, a day after intimating that he would soon quit. UK media immediately reported that he would not return.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most powerful adviser was spotted carrying a cardboard box out of 10 Downing Street, a day after intimating that he would soon quit. UK media immediately reported that he would not return.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources