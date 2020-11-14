Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer vaccine results leave questions about safety, longevity

WorldNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Pfizer vaccine results leave questions about safety, longevityCovid-19 results from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE fueled optimism that the world will soon have a potential way out of the pandemic, yet experts cautioned that the shot still has many hurdles to clear. Questions about production, distribution and, most importantly, the performance and capability of the shot itself still need to be answered, even if the numbers look highly promising, according to vaccine specialists. The Pfizer trial started less than four months ago, and how long the vaccine will confer protection and how many will benefit are almost complete unknowns for now. “The key question still centers upon time,” said Michael Kinch, a drug development expert and associate vice...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pfizer Will Soon Seek Emergency Authorization For COVID Vaccine

Pfizer Will Soon Seek Emergency Authorization For COVID Vaccine 00:25

 Pfizer has reportedly reached a safety milestone for their coronavirus vaccine and will soon seek emergency use authorization.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Three reasons why coronavirus can cause silent hypoxia [Video]

Three reasons why coronavirus can cause silent hypoxia

Boston University biomedical engineers and collaborators from the University of Vermont have begun to crack one of the most life-threatening mysteries behind the relationship between silent hypoxia and coronavirus following different scenarios. According to Science Daily, researchers are still unaware of the fact that tells the reason behind why the lungs of a COVID patient stop providing oxygen to the bloodstream. All the findings would be done with the help of computer models and comparisons with real patient data. The results of the research, attained after a deep study with the help of a computer model is been published in Nature Communications which unveils the study by the lead author of the new study Jacob Herrmann. It states, "Silent hypoxia is likely caused by a combination of biological mechanisms that may occur simultaneously in the lungs of COVID-19 patients." The good thing that researchers revealed is the ability of the lungs to constrict the blood vessels in absence of sufficient oxygen caused by an infection which then forces blood to flow through lung tissue crammed with oxygen, throughout the body. The second scenario observed by the researchers with the help of a computer model found that silent hypnoxia can provoke when the lining of blood vessels are inflamed from the COVID-infection

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r [Video]

CDC Issues Strong Recommendation Against Holiday Travel r

The CDC is urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holidays. The move to limit travel is in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. According to UPI, a "strong recommendation" was made as the agency published updated guidelines for holiday travel. The federal agency also issued guidance on gatherings during the holidays. The agency said the need for caution is in response to the "surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine

 Well, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly..
TMZ.com
MMR Vaccine Could Increase Immunity Against Severe COVID-19 [Video]

MMR Vaccine Could Increase Immunity Against Severe COVID-19

The vaccine used to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) appears to offer some protection against COVID-19. According to UPI, a new study found that the decades-old MMR vaccine may prevent severe illness from COVID-19. 41 Americans participated in a study that showed those who received the shot had some immunity against the virus. Of the participants who received the MMR vaccine, eight developed immunity or had no symptoms after being infected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

COVID-19 vaccine distribution faces logistical challenges

 CBS News got an inside look at the logistical challenges of getting Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to the public, including a required storage temperature you'd..
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to allow emergency use of vaccine

 Pfizer and its German Partner BioNTech has asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first..
USATODAY.com

Pfizer seeks FDA's emergency approval for COVID vaccine as U.S. breaks records

 A record 87,000 Americans tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, and more than 250,000 American have died since the pandemic began. On Friday, Pfizer..
CBS News
Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announced Friday that it would submit a request to the FDA Friday for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorization.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:51Published

The first COVID-19 vaccines will likely require two shots

 A Moderna trial participant has his arm disinfected before before receiving the vaccine. | Photo by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post via Getty..
The Verge

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans? [Video]

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?

There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95% effective. How long will it take for all Americans to be vaccinated? If the FDA approves the vaccine, Business Insider says first responders and vulnerable populations will receive vaccines through March.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US

 Pfizer said Friday that it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited..
WorldNews

EU could pay over $10 billion for Pfizer and CureVac vaccines

 Brussels: The European Union could pay more than $10 billion to secure hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine candidates being developed by Pfizer-BioNTech..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorization [Video]

Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorization

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company also plans to submit it's COVID-19 vaccine to other regulatory authorities around the world.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:32Published
'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Congress has no mai-baap': Arvind Kejriwal's jibe after Bihar polls #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer vaccine results leave questions about safety, longevity

Pfizer vaccine results leave questions about safety, longevity Covid-19 results from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE fueled optimism that the world will soon have a potential way out of the pandemic, yet experts cautioned that...
WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesBusiness InsiderUpworthy

Pfizer Testing Vaccine In 4 States

Pfizer Testing Vaccine In 4 States Watch VideoRhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee are the four states where Pfizer will begin a pilot program to test out distribution of its experimental...
Newsy Also reported by •The VergeCBS NewsUpworthy

Wall Street seen higher after more positive Pfizer vaccine news

 Wall Street indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced it will seek emergency use authorization in the US for the...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Newsy