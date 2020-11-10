COVID-19: Pfizer has 90 per cent effective vaccine. What happens next?
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Stock markets are booming, scientists are hailing Pfizer's vaccine which has shown 90 percent effectiveness and corporates are already imagining the sunny prospect of a return to on-campus work but Pfizer is reminding everyone that it still needs to check off three boxes before its silver bullet progresses toward emergency use...
Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..