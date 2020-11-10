COVID-19: Pfizer has 90 per cent effective vaccine. What happens next?

Global  
 

Stock markets are booming, scientists are hailing Pfizer's vaccine which has shown 90 percent effectiveness and corporates are already imagining the sunny prospect of a return to on-campus work but Pfizer is reminding everyone that it still needs to check off three boxes before its silver bullet progresses toward emergency use...
 Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement. We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine...

The potential bright spot comes as the United States has hit the dark milestone of 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Pfizer’s experimental vaccine looks to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. The effective rate sits right at 90% and there are no apparent safety problems, reports HuffPost. However, to be..

Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. Other vaccines like chickenpox, measles, and polio all hover in the 90% and higher effective range. Pfizer and..

 IG Group Holdings plc's (LON:IGG) institutional prime services arm IG Prime has released a new white paper predicting that the pharma and tech sectors are set...
Coronavirus Covid 19: Pfizer says vaccine is looking 90 per cent effective Pfizer said Monday that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90 per cent effective at preventing Covid-19,...
 After Victoria's success and extended run of zero-case days, NSW now poses the greater COVID-19 risk. It comes as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer says its...
