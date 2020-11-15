Ontario reports 1,248 COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Sunday
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Ontario reported 1,248 COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Sunday. Health Minister Christine Elliott said 364 of those cases were found in Toronto, 308 in Peel Region and125 in York Region.
Saturday was a record day in Indiana with more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new reported deaths. In an effort to slow the spread in the state, new restrictions went into effect at midnight Sunday morning.
With 41,100 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases reached 88,14,579 on November 15. The total number of active cases stood at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours. With 447 new..
Thailand on Sunday recorded eight new imported cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 3,874. No new deaths were reported. Bangkok Post Also reported by •CP24 •CBC.ca •CTV News •Upworthy •MENAFN.com