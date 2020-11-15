Global  
 

Ontario reports 1,248 COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Sunday

CBC.ca Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Ontario reported 1,248 COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Sunday. Health Minister Christine Elliott said 364 of those cases were found in Toronto, 308 in Peel Region and125 in York Region.
