Olivia Wilde calls her children with Jason Sudeikis 'my everythings' after the couple's breakup

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Following her split with Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde posted a photo of the couple's children on Instagram, writing, "My everythings."
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis ‘end engagement’ after seven years

 Jason and Olivia have reportedly split (Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have reportedly ended their engagement after seven..
WorldNews

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split, End 7-Year Engagement

 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are no longer an item ... the couple's reportedly called it quits after a lengthy engagement, during which they started a family...
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde’s Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Shut Down After Positive COVID-19 Test | THR News [Video]

Olivia Wilde’s Film 'Don't Worry Darling' Shut Down After Positive COVID-19 Test | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test has shut down production on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:11Published
Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project [Video]

Olivia Wilde is struggling to keep quiet about a new Marvel project

It was reported last month that the director and actress had been tapped to helm a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

