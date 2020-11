‘Rumble in the Bronx’ Fight Club Drew 200. The Sheriff Shut It Down. Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The fight club would have been illegal even before the pandemic. Parties in Manhattan and Brooklyn this weekend were also closed down for violating pandemic rules. 👓 View full article

