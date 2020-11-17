Global  
 

Taylor Swift robbed of chance to own rights to her music once again

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift robbed of chance to own rights to her music once againTaylor Swift said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold off to a private equity company, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself and resume control over the rights to her first six albums. “This was the second time my music had been sold...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label

Taylor Swift hits out at her former record label 01:17

 The pop star said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold to a private equity company without her knowledge, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Taylor Swift master tapes sold by Scooter Braun to investment fund

 The singer confirms reports the rights to six of her albums have been sold to an investment firm.
BBC News

Taylor Swift speaks out after Scooter Braun reportedly sells her masters for millions

 A year after their public feud ignited, Taylor Swift is firing back after Scooter Braun reportedly sold her masters to an investment firm.
USATODAY.com

Scooter Braun Sells Taylor Swift's Master Rights North of $300M

 After nearly a year and a half of beefing, Scooter Braun has said goodbye to Taylor Swift's master recordings ... unloading it for a pretty penny. Scooter's..
TMZ.com

