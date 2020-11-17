Taylor Swift robbed of chance to own rights to her music once again
Taylor Swift said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold off to a private equity company, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself and resume control over the rights to her first six albums. “This was the second time my music had been sold...
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
Taylor Swift master tapes sold by Scooter Braun to investment fundThe singer confirms reports the rights to six of her albums have been sold to an investment firm.
BBC News
Taylor Swift speaks out after Scooter Braun reportedly sells her masters for millionsA year after their public feud ignited, Taylor Swift is firing back after Scooter Braun reportedly sold her masters to an investment firm.
USATODAY.com
Scooter Braun Sells Taylor Swift's Master Rights North of $300MAfter nearly a year and a half of beefing, Scooter Braun has said goodbye to Taylor Swift's master recordings ... unloading it for a pretty penny. Scooter's..
TMZ.com
