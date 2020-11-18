Global  
 

'The Voice': John Legend calls country singer 'boring,' Gwen Stefani steals him from fiancé Blake Shelton

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
John Legend had some interesting feedback for country singer Ben Allen: "You're so good... It's kind of boring." But Gwen Stefani had the final say.
Video Credit: People
News video: Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond!

Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond! 01:06

 Gwen Stefani showed off the diamond sparkler while supporting fiancé Blake Shelton at the People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality

People's Choice Awards highlights: Demi Lovato's 'unengaged' joke, Blake Shelton's Gwen Stefani shout-out

 It was an odd People's Choice Awards with COVID-19. But Demi Lovato had jokes and outfit changes while Blake Shelton shouted-out to his new fiancee.
USATODAY.com

'The Voice': John Legend, Blake Shelton battle it out for this (double) steal-worthy duet

 The gloves are off and "The Voice" contestants are coming out swinging during the Battle Rounds. And the judges are landing punches, too.
USATODAY.com
Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing [Video]

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Ben Allen (California politician) Ben Allen (California politician)


Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Gwen Stefani Threatens To Quit ‘The Voice’ After ‘Worst Thing Ever’

 Gwen Stefani was left so torn during last night’s (November 16) The Voice Battle Rounds that she threatened to quit the show. The mom of three...
WorldNews

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani threatens to quit after battling teens nail John Legend song

 As host Carson Daly pestered Gwen Stefani for her verdict, the rocker rose out of her signature red chair, declaring, "I'm going to quit now."
USATODAY.com

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson channels 'pirate' in eyepatch; Gwen Stefani steals treasured singer

 All hands on deck! "The Voice" is sailing into the Battle Rounds and "Capt. Kelly" Clarkson has an interesting new look. Here's why.
USATODAY.com

John Legend John Legend American singer, songwriter, producer, actor, and theatre director from Ohio

John Legend: 'Jingle Jangle' shows shift in Hollywood

 John Legend says the big budget Netflix gave his production company's movie "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" shows Hollywood is increasingly funding projects..
USATODAY.com

John Legend wants Biden to 'continue to listen to us'

 John Legend says he wants President-elect Joe Biden to "continue to listen to us" after winning support from Black voters in both the Democratic primary and..
USATODAY.com
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'holding onto the things that bring them joy' after son's death [Video]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'holding onto the things that bring them joy' after son's death

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are doing their best to hold onto the things that bring them joy in the wake of their son Jack's death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Nick Jonas Returning To The Judge's Chair On 'The Voice' [Video]

Nick Jonas Returning To The Judge's Chair On 'The Voice'

NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20. John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Karamo Brown Calls John Legend and Chrissy Teigen the 'Greatest Couple in Hollywood' [Video]

Karamo Brown Calls John Legend and Chrissy Teigen the 'Greatest Couple in Hollywood'

Karamo Brown reveals that he "would have a real romance" with Tan France if they were both single in a game of "DM, Follow, or Block"

Credit: People     Duration: 07:01Published
Gwen Stefani supports Blake Shelton from car [Video]

Gwen Stefani supports Blake Shelton from car

Gwen Stefani supported Blake Shelton at the E! People's Choice Awards from her car parked outside the venue because she wasn't allowed in due to coronavirus guidelines.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published

Michael B. Jordan Is Named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2020

 John Legend's reign as People's Sexiest Man Alive is over, because Michael B. Jordan is officially joining a long list of hunky A-listers who have held the...
E! Online Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDNA

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend dance to anti-Trump anthem 'FDT' as song climbs charts following election

 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend played "FDT" multiple times after Joe Biden's projected victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election was announced.
FOXNews.com