Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a dayTwitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The Twitter account of US President, Donald Trump. Source: Getty The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets”...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Twitter rolls out new feature 'Fleets'

Twitter rolls out new feature 'Fleets' 01:22

 Social networking service Twitter has got a new feature, called Fleets. The new tool will allow a user to write text, post photos, videos, or add earlier tweets into a little visual info-nugget that disappears after 24 hours. According to Mashable, the feature very much identical to Instagram...

Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone [Video]

Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone

Twitter Rolls out Disappearing 'Fleets' Feature to Everyone. On Tuesday, Twitter announced the global rollout of the feature meant to compete with Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Before being..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet [Video]

Feinstein grills Twitter CEO over Trump's false election tweet

Senate Judiciary Committee senior Democrat Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday grilled Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for not doing enough to crack down on inaccurate tweets, specifically President Trump's tweet on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’ [Video]

Twitter rolls out Instagram Stories-inspired Fleets to ‘lower pressure’

Twitter is rolling out a feature similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchatwhere people can share posts that disappear within 24 hours. The move is amajor evolution from the social network’s core..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

