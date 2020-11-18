Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer to seek approval from FDA 'within days' after further analysis finds COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids

America's Doctors Say COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Kids 00:39

 The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is advising children be included in the vaccine process. They are urging for the immediate inclusion of children in ongoing COVID-19 vaccine research. Preliminary data was released from drug manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer Inc. this month. The data has been...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Trump’s post-election tantrum is holding up federal vaccine planning

 Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After months of mounting case counts and strained hospital capacity, the past two weeks have brought us some..
The Verge
'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman [Video]

'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman

Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research) informed about the status of COVID vaccine. He said that several vaccines are in third phase of clinical trials and common people will able to have access to them once a success rate of 94% is achieved. "There are about 169 companies are for going clinical trials, only 7 companies are in third phase of clinical trials. Today in Hyderabad, Covaxin is underway, second trial is over and it is entering the third phase of trials. Probably about 30-40 thousand people will go under clinical trials," said Dr Vijay Bhaskar, Chairman, Ethics Committee (clinical trials and research). He further added, "Covaxin has entered the third phase of clinical trial. The American, Pfizer is also entering third phase as they have seen 92% success rate in different countries. So, if in phase three trial if they are efficient to give success rate of 94%, common people will be able to get vaccine in fourth phase." "We can expect a vaccine in the mid of 2021," Doctor Bhaskar also said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published
Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows [Video]

Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows

The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer – which is due to arrive in the UK beforethe end of the year – is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks,according to further data from the firm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

COVID vaccine candidate from Pfizer must be stored at minus 112, prompting a rush on dry ice

 At minus 112, exposed skin freezes almost instantly. It's also the temperature required to store what's expected to be the first COVID-19 vaccine.
USATODAY.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

Pfizer says vaccine 95% effective, will seek FDA's okay "within days"

 It's the latest hopeful news for a world desperate to turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people globally, and almost..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: FDA grants emergency use for first at-home rapid test; US museums face 'unsustainable' future; 248K US deaths

 The FDA approved the first at-home COVID test. Chicago public schools plan to resume in-person learning in January. France tops 2M cases. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker Moderna

 A third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
New Zealand Herald

Moderna says their COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in early analysis

 Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective,..
The Verge

BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic

 German biotech firm BioNTech is behind one of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates, having jointly developed it with US-based pharmaceutical company..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Moderna claims, 'Covid vaccine more than 94% effective', Donald Trump takes credit | Oneindia News [Video]

Moderna claims, 'Covid vaccine more than 94% effective', Donald Trump takes credit | Oneindia News

Another news of relief as the world race towards an effective Covid-19 vaccine rages on, US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was more than 94% percent..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:17Published
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports [Video]

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective [Video]

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective

Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer to seek approval from FDA 'within days' after further analysis finds COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective

 Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Proactive Investors

Here’s how gold, oil and silver prices reacted to Covid-19 vaccine news

Here’s how gold, oil and silver prices reacted to Covid-19 vaccine news Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) said today that their coronavirus vaccine candidate showed to be over 90% effective, marking a momentous step in...
Invezz Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsBusiness Insider

Wall Street heads for mixed start

 The main indices on Wall Street are heading for a mixed start of Thursday as the momentum over the vaccine news earlier this week continues to wobble. US futures...
Proactive Investors