Pfizer to seek approval from FDA 'within days' after further analysis finds COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective
Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to produce up to 50 million doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Trump’s post-election tantrum is holding up federal vaccine planningPhoto by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
After months of mounting case counts and strained hospital capacity, the past two weeks have brought us some..
The Verge
'Covaxin entered third phase of clinical trial': Ethics Committee Chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34Published
Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective and has passed safety checks, new data shows
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
COVID vaccine candidate from Pfizer must be stored at minus 112, prompting a rush on dry iceAt minus 112, exposed skin freezes almost instantly. It's also the temperature required to store what's expected to be the first COVID-19 vaccine.
USATODAY.com
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Pfizer says vaccine 95% effective, will seek FDA's okay "within days"It's the latest hopeful news for a world desperate to turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people globally, and almost..
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: FDA grants emergency use for first at-home rapid test; US museums face 'unsustainable' future; 248K US deathsThe FDA approved the first at-home COVID test. Chicago public schools plan to resume in-person learning in January. France tops 2M cases. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
BioNTech German biotechnology company
Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine's 95% success rate in trials, says maker ModernaA third coronavirus vaccine is even more effective than either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Russian jab, interim trial results suggest. Just a week after pharma giant..
New Zealand Herald
Moderna says their COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in early analysisPhoto Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective,..
The Verge
BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemicGerman biotech firm BioNTech is behind one of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates, having jointly developed it with US-based pharmaceutical company..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources