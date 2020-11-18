Global  
 

Ethiopia pushes for Tigray capital, denies 'ethnic bias'

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Ethiopia pushes for Tigray capital, denies 'ethnic bias'ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian forces pushed towards the capital of the rebel Tigray region on Wednesday, ignoring international appeals for talks to end the conflict and denying it was targeting any ethnic group. Federal troops are locked in a two-week conflict against Tigray's forces, which has killed hundreds on both sides, rocked the Horn of Africa, stirred ethnic frictions elsewhere in Ethiopia and sent 30,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has billed the offensive as a campaign to restore rule of law in the northern state of more than...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Ethiopia refugees: Aid arrives in camps along Sudan's border

Ethiopia refugees: Aid arrives in camps along Sudan's border

 In Sudan, thousands of refugees who were forced to flee fighting in Ethiopia are getting their first meals in days as aid is starting to arrive at refugees camps.

