Ethiopia pushes for Tigray capital, denies 'ethnic bias'
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian forces pushed towards the capital of the rebel Tigray region on Wednesday, ignoring international appeals for talks to end the conflict and denying it was targeting any ethnic group. Federal troops are locked in a two-week conflict against Tigray's forces, which has killed hundreds on both sides, rocked the Horn of Africa, stirred ethnic frictions elsewhere in Ethiopia and sent 30,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has billed the offensive as a campaign to restore rule of law in the northern state of more than...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia
United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in EthiopiaThe United Nations says a humanitarian crisis is currently unfolding in Ethiopia. The federal government there has launched what many people are calling an..
CBS News
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Debretsion Gebremichael vows to fight onDebretsion Gebremichael says people are "ready to die" to defend the region despite calls to surrender.
BBC News
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:13Published
Addis Ababa Capital of Ethiopia
Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoysNairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African..
WorldNews
Ethiopia’s Tigray region claims rocket strikes on Eritrea airportEthiopian migrants, who fled intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, wait for their ration of food in the border reception centre of Hamdiyet in the..
WorldNews
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
Abiy Ahmed Current Prime Minister of Ethiopia
Ethiopia says Tigray forces destroyed Axum airportNairobi - Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on..
WorldNews
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejects talks"We don't negotiate with criminals," a senior aide to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tells the BBC.
BBC News
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Debretsion Gebremichael, the man at the heart of the conflictA former guerrilla fighter who used to jam the communication network of Ethiopian troops, Debretsion Gebremichael is now leading the fight against Prime Minister..
WorldNews
As another laureate wages war, maybe it’s time we rethink the Nobel Peace prizeOnce again, a Nobel Peace laureate is presiding over an attack on its own citizens. Abiy Ahmed is waging a war against the powerful and defiant region of Tigray,..
WorldNews
Sudan A country in Northeast Africa
Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56Published
Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
UN fears that Ethiopia-Tigray conflict could "unravel" Sudan
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:51Published
Ethiopia-Tigray conflict: The race to open new refugee camps in Sudan
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:53Published
Horn of Africa Peninsula in East Africa including Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia
Related videos from verified sources