Oxford vaccine produces strong immune response in older adults, early results show

Sky News Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Oxford vaccine produces strong immune response in older adults, early results showThe COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University produces a strong immune response in older adults, data from early trials has shown.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly 00:37

 A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra Zeneca, and is particularly effective in elderly recipients who are over age 70. Researchers say the...

