Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victoryPresident-elect Joe Biden’s winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records. Biden has already set a record for the highest number of votes for a winning presidential candidate, and President Donald Trump has also notched a high-water mark of the most votes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US House

 Shares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House..
WorldNews
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:05Published

Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'

 Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before..
USATODAY.com

It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?

 (CNN)If there was any ever doubt, by now it should be clear: This is Donald Trump vs. Democracy. Amid the final flurry of conspiracy theories, which have..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden transition: GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

 United States President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia GOP Senator David Perdue refuses to debate during runoff campaign

 As the candidates in Georgia's two Senate races campaign for their January 5th runoffs, Democrat Jon Ossoff is calling out his opponent, Republican incumbent..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness [Video]

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness

Trump Administration Moves Forward With Controversial Drilling in Alaska Wilderness . The Trump administration is seeking to advance oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR)...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting [Video]

Still Refusing To Greenlight Biden Victory, Head Of GSA Starts Jobhunting

President-elect Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency more than a week ago. However, many of the president's allies and appointees have remained silent while Trump..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden [Video]

For The First Time In Nearly Thirty Years, Georgia Goes Blue For Biden

Decision Desk HQ and Insider have announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won Georgia. It's the first Democratic presidential victory in the state since..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published