Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers Achilles tear, will miss upcoming season
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Thompson, a five-time All-Star, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to an ACL tear that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors' five-time all-star, injures leg during workoutKlay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' once-durable star player, injured his leg during a workout Wednesday.
