Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers Achilles tear, will miss upcoming season

Thursday, 19 November 2020
Thompson, a five-time All-Star, missed the entire 2019-20 season due to an ACL tear that he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.
News video: Colin reacts to report that Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury | THE HERD

Colin reacts to report that Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury | THE HERD 02:38

 It's been reported that Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending achilles injury. Colin Cowherd talks what this means for the Warriors, and if we will ever see Golden State return to the talent level they've achieved in the past.

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors' five-time all-star, injures leg during workout

 Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors' once-durable star player, injured his leg during a workout Wednesday.
