Everything you need to know about Verzuz, including the latest battle with Jeezy, Gucci Mane
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jeezy and Gucci Mane were the latest artists to battle it out on "Verzuz," but what is the series and who created it? Here's everything to know.
Jeezy and Gucci Mane were the latest artists to battle it out on "Verzuz," but what is the series and who created it? Here's everything to know.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Verzuz Webcast series
Gucci Mane, Jeezy Verzuz Battle at ATL Magic City Strip Club Fit for a KingThe setting for Gucci Mane and Jeezy's highly-anticipated Verzuz battle is fit for a king ... and strippers, 'cause it's going down at a famous ATL strip club...
TMZ.com
Gucci Mane Mocks His Killing of Jeezy's Friend Ahead of Their Verzuz BattleGucci Mane is poking the bear before he meets said bear in a music battle -- openly touting the fact he killed one of Jeezy's friends ahead of their Verzuz..
TMZ.com
Gucci Mane American rapper from Georgia
Jeezy American rapper from Georgia
Jeezy and Gucci Mane Address 15-Year Beef in Heated Verzuz LivestreamThe Instagram hit battle, broadcast from an Atlanta strip club, was more tense than usual, but ended on a note of apparent reconciliation between the two star..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources