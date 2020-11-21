Khadim Rizvi: Pakistani cleric's funeral flouts coronavirus rules Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Tens of thousands of maskless Islamist supporters gathered in Lahore at the funeral ceremony of the hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was at the forefront of anti-France protests over Prophet Muhammad cartoons. 👓 View full article

