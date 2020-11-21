Global  
 

Khadim Rizvi: Pakistani cleric's funeral flouts coronavirus rules

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 21 November 2020
Tens of thousands of maskless Islamist supporters gathered in Lahore at the funeral ceremony of the hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was at the forefront of anti-France protests over Prophet Muhammad cartoons.
