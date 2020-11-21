Khadim Rizvi: Pakistani cleric's funeral flouts coronavirus rules
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of maskless Islamist supporters gathered in Lahore at the funeral ceremony of the hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was at the forefront of anti-France protests over Prophet Muhammad cartoons.
