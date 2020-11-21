'Euphoria' actor Lukas Gage calls out director for dissing his 'tiny' apartment on Zoom
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
"Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is receiving praise for his handling of an uncomfortable moment he endured during a Zoom audition.
"Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is receiving praise for his handling of an uncomfortable moment he endured during a Zoom audition.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lukas Gage American actor
Director Trashes 'Euphoria' Star's Apartment during Zoom AuditionLukas Gage just wanted to audition for a part in a new project, but he had to deal with a rude director who talked crap on his apartment in a Zoom fail. The..
TMZ.com
Euphoria (American TV series) 2019 American teen drama television series
Zoom Video Communications American video communications company
Microsoft Teams takes on Zoom with free all-day video calling on the webMicrosoft is making a big push to entice fans of Zoom over to Microsoft Teams with a new all-day video calling option that can be used for free. While the..
The Verge
Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
NBA draft 2020: What to know about TV, live stream, order of picksLike so many events in 2020, the NBA draft will be conducted virtually. Picks will be made from ESPN, with prospects and teams checking in via Zoom.
USATODAY.com