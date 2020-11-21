'Euphoria' actor Lukas Gage calls out director for dissing his 'tiny' apartment on Zoom

Santa Claus taking Zoom calls from the North Pole



Santa Claus is doing his bit to help families enjoy a seasonal traditionsafely, launching live Zoom sessions from his home in the North Pole, via anonline Christmas grotto. Teaming up with festive events producer Underbelly(Edinburgh's Christmas and Christmas in Leicester Square, London), the magicalbeing is taking bookings for 12-minute private video calls to his grotto forup to six children at a time.

