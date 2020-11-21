Global  
 

'Euphoria' actor Lukas Gage calls out director for dissing his 'tiny' apartment on Zoom

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020
"Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is receiving praise for his handling of an uncomfortable moment he endured during a Zoom audition.
